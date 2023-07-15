Nigeria, E/Guinea Partner On Oil Sector Indigenous Capacities Deployment





Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea have opened discussions regarding new partnership opportunities such as the establishment of a joint logistics base, deployment of indigenous capacities across countries, and lowering the costs of major oil and gas operations.

These possibilities were discussed on Wednesday when the minister of Planning and Economic Diversification of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima led a delegation to engage the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote at the board’s liaison office in Abuja.

Other diplomats in the minister’s entourage included the Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria, Mr. Francisco Edu Ngua Mangue; First secretary of the Embassy, Mr. Josue Nsue Mbasogo and Personal assistant to the minister of Planning and Economic Diversification, Mr. Akim Lima.

Conversations at the meeting centred around inviting reputable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper