Customs Intercept Arms, Ammunition At Lagos Ports





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said it intercepted a container loaded with arms and ammunition imported into the country from the United States of America (USA), heading to the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that the ammunition were intercepted at the Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Ltd (PTML), and Tin-Can Island Ports, In Lagos

According to Adeniyi, the discovery was made during a joint inspection exercise between the service, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Security (DSS), and the National Drug Law Enforcement and Administration (NDLEA).

He said, “Some of our dedicated and diligent officers uncovered some smuggled arms and ammunition while on duty at various Commands and formations. On the 5th of July 2023, during a joint operation with the Nigeria Police, DSS, NDLEA and the Customs Intelligence Unit at the PTML Command, a thorough physical examination of a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper