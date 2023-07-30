Court Orders Banks To Pay Nasarawa Pensioners N1bn Gratuity





An industrial court has ordered three commercial banks where Nasarawa State government accounts are domiciled to immediately disburse over N1 billion to 170 pensioners as their gratuities.

Justice Isaac Essien gave the order while ruling on a creditors’ judgement case brought before the court against the Nasarawa State government by a group of retirees in Makurdi, Benue State.

The court also awarded N4 million cost against the state government.

A group of retirees under the aegis of Patriotic Local Government Pensioners Union had approached the court seeking enforcement of a creditors’ judgement case for the payment of their retirement benefits.

Before ruling on the matter, Justice Essien dismissed two motions filed by the state government.

He averred that the three commercial banks which were joined in the suit did not prove to the court why the garnishee order should not be enforced, hence the order to pay the amount into the account of counsel to the…





