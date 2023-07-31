Iheanacho, Ndidi In Action As Leicester Lose 4-0 To Liverpool In Pre-season Game

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in their final pre-season game yesterday-s Sunday.
Ndidi was in the starting 11 while Iheanacho was introduced in the second half.
Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Darwin Nunez while Bobby Clark made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.
In the 38th minute Diogo Jota got the third for the Reds before 17-year-old Ben Doak added the fourth goal to complete the rout.
The Foxes will open their campaign in the Championship with a home game against Coventry City on August 6th.
They were relegated to the English second-tier from the Premier League last season alongside Leeds and Southampton.
Source: Leadership Newspaper