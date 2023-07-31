Woman arrested for repeatedly assaulting her son in Rivers





A 37-year-old woman identified as Mariam Stephen, has been arrested and detained by men of the Rivers state police command, for alleged multiple assaults on her child identified as Covenant.

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, disclosed this on his Instagram page last night. He said he received a complaint on his Facebook page on Sunday evening July 30, and immediately acted on it.

‘’Today, responding on child abuse complaint posted on Facebook, this evening, our Rivers State Team led by Comrade Adebayo Steve swung into action and swiftly arrested 37-year-old Mariam Stephen for multiple assaults on her child named Convenant. She is currently detained at the police station Special Area Rumukoro, Portharcourt and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed. Special thanks to Rivers State Police Command for their continued assistance to us.”he wrote

