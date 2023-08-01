BREAKING: Tribunal Reserves Judgement In Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu





The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition which Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) filed to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

It can be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu winner of the election but Obi rejected the outcome and headed for the Tribunal.

In their final written address dated July 20, Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, said Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election.

Obi and Datti were in court on Tuesday accompanied by renowned Novelist and scholar, Chimamanda Adichie.

LEADERSHIP reports that the court had adjourned ruling in the petition of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Detail later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper