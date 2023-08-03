Group Calls For Maximum Support To Tackle Ongoing Security Challenges





In the face of Nigeria’s persistent security challenges, the Nigeria Reawakening Initiative has expressed its support for the recent decoration of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as a four-star General even as it called for public support to end insecurity.

The civil society group commended the well-deserved promotion, believing it signifies a call to duty that General Musa is fully prepared to take on.

The group, in a press release signed by the Convener, Bashir Bello, hailed the leadership concept released by General Musa last week, which has brought hope that the country’s security struggles may soon become a thing of the past.

The release highlights the effectiveness of synergy among the various services, attributing it to the successes achieved in the various theatres of operation.

The Initiative points to recent accomplishments by the Nigerian Armed Forces under the new leadership.

The group said, “The various services have keyed into the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper