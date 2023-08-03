Hero Daniels Shares Tips On Emergence Of BBNaija Winners — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Eniola Daniel 02 August 2023 |

7:08 pm Popular media personality and longtime BBNaija commentator, Hero Daniels has shared tips with diehard fans of Big Brother Naija Reality TV show on how to ensure their favourite housemates make it to the finale.

Big Brother Naija All Stars, is in full swing since the show started on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The eighth season, the first of its kind, changes the show’s dynamic typically known to fans as it re-introduced previous housemates from the last seven seasons into the Biggieverse.

There’s been…