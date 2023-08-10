Customs Assures Ogun Of Adding Value To Agro Airport





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has assured the government of Ogun State that it would enhance the value of the Ogun Agro International Airport at Iperu-ilishan Road in Ikenne Local government area of state.

The Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, while speaking at the site of the agro airport, on Monday, pledged the service’s commitment to be a responsible neighbour to the government of Ogun state.

Adeniyi who expressed delight at the progress made so far pledged that the service will be a responsible neighbour to the government of Ogun state.

According to him, “We are happy that we are going to be your neighbours, and I can commit to you that we are going to be very responsible neighbours; we are going to operate in a way that will make Ogun state proud.”

The Customs boss also inspected the proposed 100 hectares of Customs Training College; Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Headquarters and Government Warehouse.

He urged the contractors to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper