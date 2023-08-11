Reps Demand Briefing On Students Loans Act Implementation





House of Representatives has invited the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, to brief lawmakers on steps taken to implement the Students Loans Act.

The House Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loans and Access to Higher Education extended the invitation, following the absence of Adejo at a meeting of the panel with the ministry, yesterday.

The chairman of the committee, Hon Terseer Ugbor, expressed dismay at the absence of the permanent secretary despite the invitation sent to him three weeks ago.

Ugbor said the outcome of the interface with the ministry and other stakeholders would equip the committees with adequate information to organise a summit on the Act, taking place August 24.

He said, “We know that under the leadership of our current president, the commitments and the passion they have shown for the issues that have to do with the education sector and they expect to see from the federal ministry of education.

“And we are providing another…





Source: Leadership Newspaper