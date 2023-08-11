Couple files lawsuit accusing hospital of decapitating their baby during delivery and�concealing�it





An Atlanta doctor and a Clayton County hospital are facing a lawsuit after the delivery of a baby went horribly wrong.

Attorneys representing Jessica Ross and her boyfriend, Treveon Taylor, on Wednesday, August 9, described what happened during the delivery of their son at Southern Regional Medical Center on July 9.

“When the womb was opened, the feet came out, the body came out, and there was no head,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, one of the couple’s lawyers. “Dr. St. Julian came in, and she, in the process of trying to deliver the baby, pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard, and manipulated them so hard, that the bones of the baby’s skull, face, and neck were broken.”

The couple is now suing Dr. Tracey St. Julian, along with the hospital and several nurses involved in the delivery. They are being accused of gross negligence and covering up what happened.

“The healthcare providers at Southern Regional Hospital, after the horrific incident told them these things and…