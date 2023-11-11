Akwa Ibom Sets Stage For Memorable 2023 Christmas Celebration





The Akwa Ibom State Government is leaving no stone unturned in preparations for a memorable twin tourism events this Yuletide, beginning December 1, 2023.

According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh, who spoke with journalists in Uyo, on Friday, “preparations for the annual Christmas Village (now Christmas Park) and the Akwa Ibom Carols Festival are in top gear.”

Sir Udoh said the leadership direction and hospitality experience of Governor Umo Eno has engendered innovations in the planning of the two events, for the greater pleasure of participants and the interest of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on the Christmas Park, the Culture and Tourism Commissioner asserted that the 32-day event “will feature a daily dose of a mixed grill of back-to-back musical events, drama, comedy, games, cultural display, talent shows, outdoor catering and lounging,” adding that it would also “Provide exceptional brand visibility, networking opportunities, and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper