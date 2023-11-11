Off-cycle polls: Dino Melaye yet to vote, alleges pre-filled result sheets





The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye, is yet to cast his ballot in the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

Melaye is registered at polling unit 004, Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area, in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State.

The PDP candidate alleged that result sheets have been prefilled and tampered with in all polling units located in Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state.

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, voting commenced around 8: 30 am in his polling unit and ended by exactly 2: 30 pm.

Melaye also claimed that there are massive protests in the units, as voters have refused to be accredited, insisting that the plain result sheets should be made available for the electorate in the area.

The former Kogi senator made these known in a short video posted on social media on Saturday morning as the off-season governorship election is ongoing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper