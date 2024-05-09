Northern Elders oppose CBN’s cybersecurity levy





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), a prominent socio-cultural organization representing the interests of the Northern region of Nigeria, has strongly condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent decision to impose a cybersecurity levy on bank customers.

In a statement released by the NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the forum expressed its dissatisfaction with the policy, citing the escalating costs associated with banking transactions as a result of multiple charges.

The NEF criticised the CBN’s directive as arbitrary, illegal, and out of touch with the realities faced by Nigerians. The forum called on the government to reconsider the policy and explore alternative measures to ease the financial strain on individuals while still promoting the use of electronic payments.

The NEF pointed out that the introduction of cybersecurity levies, in addition to existing fees such as stamp duty, transfer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper