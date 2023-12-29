Tinubu Vows Quality Education, Jobs For Nigerian Youths





President Bola Tinubu has said democracy must be progressive and inclusive with a primary focus on pragmatically addressing poverty through the provision of job opportunities for youths and quality education for all Nigerian children.

Receiving members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, in Lagos, President Tinubu in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed support for the establishment of the National Institute of Progressive Studies (NIPS) by the party.

The President noted that the Institute is expected to conduct diligent research and educate all party members on the principles of democracy and good governance while providing a distinct identity for the party.

”Democracy has faced challenges in the past, but I believe in a promising future for our country. We will deliver it. I am committed to supporting a strong and ideologically determined democracy that is progressive, inclusive, and focused on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper