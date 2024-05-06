Troops Repel Attack, Rescue 2 Victims In Benue





Troops of Nigerian Army and Volunteer Guards have repelled a kidnap attempt, and rescued two victims in Benue State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on Monday through its official X handle (formerly Twitter), saying the troops, responding to a distress call, raided the enclave of suspected kidnap gang in Tsede Village, along Road Tor Donga Takum in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

The hoodlums retreated and fled in disarray after troops engaged them in a shootout, forcing them to abandon their captives.

In the aftermath of the fierce encounter, the victims identified as Chief Sano Kursi and Augustine Sada were rescued unharmed.

The statement added that the rescued kidnap victims have since reunited with their families.

Items recovered from the criminal elements include one FN rifle, one FN rifle magazine, 17 AK-47 rifle magazines, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 58 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) ammunition and 3 ATM cards.





Source: Leadership Newspaper