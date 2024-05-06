Super Eagles Must Beat South Africa, Benin to qualify for 2026 World Cup— Finidi





Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George has said it is important for the team to win their next two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The three-time African champions are yet to record a win in the qualifiers after drawing their opening two games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Finidi will take charge of the Super Eagles for the first time in an official game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Friday, June 7.

Nigeria will then face the Squirrels of Benin, coached by Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, few days later.

“The World Cup qualification matches against South Africa and Benin Republic is a collective responsibility for all Nigerians. I know I am in charge now and the heavy responsibility is on me to win the two world cup matches,” Finidi told reporters during his visit to Nigeria Football Federation’s office in Abuja.