Bear mauls teen with rare disorder as he watched TV in cabin





A black bear entered an Arizona cabin Thursday, May 23, and mauled a 15-year-old boy watching TV before the teen’s brave family chased the animal off.

Brigham Hawkins, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder, was watching television after a long day of fishing in Alpine when the bear walked through the open front door of his cabin.

The black bear took several swipes at Hawkins and his loved ones, who were in a nearby cabin, hurried over to fend off the beast after they heard the boy screaming, according to reports.

“He hadn’t realized it because it came in from behind, and it reached over and like swiped at his face twice. Got him on the nose and the cheek and then went ahead and got his forehead and the top of his head,” his mother Carol Hawkins told AZ Family.

Brigham’s older brother, Parker, heard the commotion and rushed to his sibling.

At first, he thought it was a giant dog, but quickly realized it was a bear when it started pursuing him,…