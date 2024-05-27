Tribunal affirms Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the re-election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led three-member tribunal on Monday dismissed as lacking in merit, the petition that was brought before it by All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

In its unanimous decision, the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to adduce any credible evidence to substantiate any of the allegations they raised against the outcome of the Bayelsa state governorship poll.

It struck out as incompetent, all the additional proof of evidence as well as statements on oath of some of the witnesses that testified for the petitioners.

According to the tribunal, the law expressly provided that an election petition must be filed not later than 21 days after the result of an election was declared.

It held that such petition must at the time it…