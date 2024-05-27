US Actor, Johnny Wactor, Shot Dead In Robbery Attack





American actor, Johnny Wactor, has been shot dead in Los Angeles during a robbery attack.

The actor, known for his role in the soap opera ‘General Hospital’ was mourned by the producers of the TV series in the early hours of Sunday.

The ‘General Hospital’ statement read thus: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this time.”

Wactor’s mother, in an interview with journalists, narrated that her son was returning to his car after his side job at a rooftop bar when he discovered three men trying to steal catalytic converter from his car.

Thinking it was being towed, Wactor confronted them only to be shot fatally by one of the masked men. Wactor’s mom described her son’s death as ‘Senseless’.

Paramedics arrived at 3am and took the actor to the hospital where he was finally pronounced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper