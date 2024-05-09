Alleged N4.135b Fraud: Court Grants Sirika, Daughter, Others N100m Bail Each  





Justice Sylvanus of a Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted bail to the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; his daughter Fatima, and others in the sum of N100m each.

The court also ordered the accused persons to produce two sureties each.

According to the court, the accused should be remanded in prison, if they fail to meet the bail conditions.

Sirika was arraigned on a 6-count amended criminal charge before the court.

Before plea taking, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, informed the court of an amended charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dated May 7, and filed on May 8, which was not opposed by Counsel to the defendants.

After the charge was read and the defendants had pleaded not guilty, Jacobs urged the court for expeditious hearing of the case.

At this juncture, Kanu Agabi SAN, counsel for Sirika (1st defendant) informed the court of his client’s bail application dated May 6.

All the defendants moved their bail…





Source: Leadership Newspaper