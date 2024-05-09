Kwara, A Shining Example In 3m Tech Talents’ Campaign, Says FG





The minister for Communication , Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has praised the commitment and drive of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to making the dream of grooming three million technology talents (3MTT) across Nigeria a reality in the state.

Represented by the Community Manager for the initiative, Ibrahim Zulkifuli, the minister made the commendation in Ilorin, the state capital, at the graduation for the 3MTT Cohort (1) and launch of Kwara digital economy platform.

The minister described the support of the state government as “amazingly huge” and commended AbdulRazaq’s partnership in building and transforming effective learners from the project.

The 3MTT training programme is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications which the Kwara State first keyed into. After a statewide sensitization and registration, Kwara got more than 40,000 entries early January, thereby enjoying massive commendation from the federal government.

"We…





Source: Leadership Newspaper