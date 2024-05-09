Group, Liverpool school partner on obstetric training for doctors

By Aderogba George

Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine have entered into partnership to strengthen obstetric skills of resident doctors in Nigeria.

Mrs Adanna Maduka, Director, Policy, Partnerships and Grants, WBFA, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said that the partnership was aimed at improving the capacity of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) to deliver the advanced obstetrics and surgical skills training to resident doctors.

The project, she said, would establish two centres of excellence in northern and southern Nigeria where the training would be delivered.

“The Emergency Obstetrics and Quality of Care (EmOC&QoC) Unit of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) is proud to announce its collaboration with WBFA in an effort to enhance emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC) in Nigeria.

“This project is funded through the Global Health Workforce Programme, which is funded…