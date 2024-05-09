Lagos-Kano Rail Line Ready For Freight Operations In June — Federal Gov’t





The federal government has said freight services may soon commence on the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge rail line in June, 2024.

This is even as the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), has announced that the rail line has been linked up to Zawaciki Dala Dry Port in the commercial city of Kano.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the contractors, when the minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Alkali, visited the site for an on-the-spot inspection of the project in Kano State.

The minister said the commencement of freight operations would preserve the livespan of the nation’s highways as well as save more Nigerians from dying in auto accidents.

The minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail corridor, stating that there was a marked improvement from what he saw during his first inspection visit to the site.

He also disclosed that plans were underway to segment the project for easy,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper