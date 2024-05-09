We must be guided by ethics in adopting Artificial Intelligence – CBCN

By Philomina Attah

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) says the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (Al) must be guided ethical principles, in spite of its enormous benefits.

The President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji said this in Abuja at the Maiden Communication Week (COMWEEK) Public Lecture by Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

The theme of the lecture was ” Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities for Evangelisation and Social Development.’’

” Artificial intelligence is a subject of debate and labelling it as artificial suggests a replication or limitation, as it is derived from human intelligence.”

Ugorji, also the Archbishop of Owerri, said that in spite of its versatility and technological prowess, the AI remained a facsimile of the original, namely human cognition

“AI is a term born from advances in computer science and digital technology. It endows machines with the capacity for intelligent behaviour through sophisticated…