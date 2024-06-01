Organisation Urges African Countries To Adhere To Nuclear-testing Ban Agreement

By Fortune Abang

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) has urged African countries to adhere to the agreement on the nuclear weapon testing ban to ensure safety and security in the continent.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a multilateral agreement which opened for signature in September 1996 and has since been signed by 187 nations and ratified by 178 to prohibit any nuclear weapon test anywhere in the world by anyone.

The Executive Secretary of CTBTO, Dr Robert Floyd, spoke at the opening of the two-day regional workshop organised by CTBTO for African States Signatories in Banjul, The Gambia.

The workshop held from May 31 to June 1.

He said although 52 States in Africa signed the Treaty and enjoy CTBTO membership, 50 ratified it.

Floyd, therefore, implored countries yet to ratify the CTBT to do so in order to achieve desired goals.

“Two of them, Somalia and South Sudan are very close.”

He said that prior to 1996, there were…