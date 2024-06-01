Tinubu Never Influenced Electoral Process – Shettima





President Bola Tinubu has never used his office to influence electoral process, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said.

Shettima said this in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday during the 30th anniversary of Malam Yusuf Ali’s (SAN) Ghalib Chambers.

The vice President said that President Tinubu decided to steer clear of electoral process considering his belief in political freedom, fair play and justice.

“President Bola Tinubu never influenced electoral process and we (presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents,” he said.

Shettima said democracy can only survive by adherence to the rule of law and quality of governance, not necessarily by system of government.

In a keynote address, the former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) noted that the call for the reintroduction of parliamentary system of government being championed in some quarters may not necessarily be the way out to address perceived unjust distribution of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper