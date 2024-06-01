AfDB @60: Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Africa’s Transformation

By Lucy Ogalue

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continue to deliver at scale to countries in the continent.

Adesina said this at the sideline of an event to celebrate the bank’s 60th anniversary.

The event was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 AfDB Annual Meetings in Nairobi.

”On the walk of the bank, with the journey we have travelled in supporting Africa and the one yet to be embarked on, one thing is sure that we are on the right path.’

”A journey to accelerating the development of Africa. Amazingly, in the 60 years that we have been travelling this journey, we are not yet tired.

”Just like Kenyans always run and win in long-distance races, so are we. We are running to win for Africa.

”In 60 years, we have not diminished; we have grown and are delivering at scale for Africa,” he said.

The AfDB president said the bank began its journey with nine countries and advanced to 23…