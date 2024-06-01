What Akwa Ibom Taught Me in 24 Hours – THISDAYLIVE

By Dakuku Peterside

On a serene Tuesday morning, the 21st of May, my phone buzzed with a WhatsApp message that instantly warmed my heart. It was from the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, a man I consider both a brother and a friend. His invitation to celebrate his first year in office thanksgiving service was an opportunity I eagerly embraced, driven by my affection for Akwa Ibom and my admiration for its ongoing transformation.

What I found intriguing was that beyond the exceptional landscape development and the governor’s commendable efforts, I deeply felt the warmth, love, and hospitable nature of the Akwa Ibom people.

By sheer coincidence, I had four similar invitations from other Governors. However, I am deeply committed in my pursuit to celebrate worthy excellence and leadership, especially in the current global political scene where crisis prevails. Despite unexpected developments, I was determined to keep my word.

I arrived in Uyo on Saturday…