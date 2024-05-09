Troops Arrest 3 Suspected Gunrunners, Seize Arms In Adamawa  





Nigerian Army troops have intercepted three persons suspected of gun-running in Sukuk Community in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State.

This is just as troops in another operation intercepted a group of terrorists on transit to unleash attack in Yola South local government area of the same state.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on its official X handle said the suspects identified as Yakubu Musa, Marcus Ziri, and Ishakwu Kumba were found in possession of various firearms and ammunition.

The statement said Musa was apprehended with a locally fabricated gun, a pistol and 59 rounds of 7.62 mm x 39 ammunition, while Kumba was arrested with two locally fabricated guns and 29 cartridges, while Ziri was apprehended with a locally made gun.

Further investigations according to the statement, revealed that Musa had previously acquired an AK-47 rifle for N300,000.00 from a yet-to-be-identified individual who is currently at large.

Meanwhile in Yola, troops on fighting patrol…





Source: Leadership Newspaper