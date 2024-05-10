52,000 Women, Youths Empowered For Wet Season Farming





No fewer than 52,000 women and youth farmers have received agro inputs from the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN), in collaboration with Palm Valley Nigeria Limited (PVNL) for the 2024 wet season farming on Thursday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Nasarawa, Benue and Kaduna States.

The gesture, which was in collaboration with the Integrated Community-led Network of Hope (ICON2), Project, targeted 1,733 groups across the affected states.

The items donated at the event, which also included the onboarding of 420 new cluster and peer leaders, were UREA, NPK Golden Fertiliser 20-10-10; Faro 67; Aflatoxin; Samaz 55 Maize; Pre and Post emergence Herbicides, among others in the three target states.

The groups are expected to produce 1,733 hectares of rice and maize in the ongoing bid to ensure food sufficiency in the target states.

Recall that WOFAN had partnered PVNL to implement its ICON2 project funded by the Mastercard Foundation, which is designed to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper