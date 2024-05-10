Family To Set Up N150m Foundation In Honour Late Abuja Schoolkid





The family of late BrickHall School pupil, Miguel Ovoke, has decided to set up an educational foundation that will provide scholarship for indigent students in honour of Miguel’s memory.

Counsel to the family, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, made this known on behalf of Ovoke family and management of Brickhall School, at a joint press briefing shortly after the burial of Miguel Ovoke at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Friday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Miguel Ovoke died during school hours last month under circumstances that pitched his family against the school authorities, leading to public outrage and protests.

However, the lawyer said that Brickhall School has also decided to immortalise Miguel Ovoke by naming the early-years Resource Room at the facility after the late pupil.

Adeyanju explained that Brickhall School will also support the Miguel Ovoke Foundation by granting scholarships to selected under-privileged children, in memory of late Miguel Ovoke.

According to him, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper