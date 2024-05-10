Youths, others advocate utilisation of technology, innovation for HIV prevention

By Justina Auta

Some youth groups and other stakeholders have called for the use of technology and innovation to promote HIV prevention, meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and “95-95-95” targets of ending AIDS by 2030.

They made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference organised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and others on Thursday in Abuja.

Ms Elizabeth Williams, representing 170 participating youths, stressed the need for strengthening multi-sectoral response, prioritising the needs of adolescents and young people, and their inclusion in national HIV prevention programmes.

“We recognise the transformative potential of science, technology, and innovation, in driving sustainable development and promoting HIV prevention among youths evidenced by the YAHNaija story in Nigeria.

“We urge all stakeholders to harness digital technologies and social media platforms to deliver HIV prevention messages, promote…