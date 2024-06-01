Don Jazzy: Biography, Age, Record Label And Networth 2024





In this article we are going to be discussing the Biography and Networth of one of the High-Profiled and famous Nigerian Music Artist popularly known by his stage name as “Don Jazzy”.

Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, singer, and entrepreneur. He was born on November 26, 1982, which makes him 41 years old as of 2023.

Don Jazzy is the founder and CEO of Mavin Records, a leading music label in Nigeria that has produced hit songs for many top Nigerian artists. He began his music career as a producer in the UK before returning to Nigeria and starting Mo’ Hits Records, which later became Mavin Records.

Don Jazzy has produced countless hit songs for various artists, including D’banj, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, and many others. He has won several awards for his music, including the Nigerian Entertainment Award for Music Producer of the Year.

Don Jazzy is one of the richest musicians in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of over $20 million…





Source: Leadership Newspaper