Council, Partners, Launch SMEs’ Guidelines For Trans-generational Businesses

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) and its partners have launched the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporate Governance Guidelines (SME-CGG) to ensure business sustainability beyond their founders.

FRC launched the Guidelines in collaboration with Integrity Organisation, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and sponsored by MacArthur Foundation in Abuja.

Dr Rabiu Olowo, Executive Secretary of FRC, at the issuing and unveiling of the guidelines, said that SMEs contribute over 50 per cent to the GDP of the country.

It also employs millions of citizens who are instrumental to innovation, fostering entrepreneurship and growth.

Olowo further said that unlocking the potential of SMEs required good corporate governance practices,involving a structure through which objectives of a company were set.

“SMEs are an incredible sector to improve growth, reduce poverty, and promote social progress.

“We believe that governance to SMES is very key. There is…