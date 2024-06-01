Okojie: Redefining Culinary Landscape Through Motivation





Chef Tolu Okojie, professionally known as Chef TEE, is the visionary force behind Greelz Inc., a groundbreaking culinary venture dedicated to transforming the experience of Suya, a traditional West African grilled meat dish, and Afrofusion grills.

Inspired by cherished memories of his childhood kitchen, Tolu’s journey as a culinary storyteller began early, crafting flavorful tales for his siblings. Hailing from the esteemed Okojie family in Uromi, Edo State, Tolu has become an award-winning chef in Ontario, Canada, recently receiving special recognition for his contributions to the multicultural culinary landscape.

Today, Tolu is celebrated as one of the most sought-after Grill Masters. With his unmatched artistic flair, he infuses each dish with captivating flavors, turning every culinary creation into a sensory adventure. His passion for grilling transcends mere sustenance; it is a commitment to redefine the culinary landscape. Through the perfect combination of tender meats…





Source: Leadership Newspaper