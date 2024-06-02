Go After IPOB, Fish Out Killers Of Soldiers In Abia, Tinubu Orders Security Forces





President Bola Tinubu has directed security agents to fish out killers of five military personnel on Thursday as well as members of outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing ‘sit-at-home’ in Abia State.

The president also condemned as “barbaric and evil”, the killing of the soldiers by suspected militants of the proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, Abia State.

He urged security agencies to “fish out the masterminds and perpetrators” of the Aba attack as well as those ordering a stay-at-home, which he termed “a treasonable offence.”

Tinubu warned that current necessary restraints being exercised by security agents “should not be mistaken for weakness.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the soldiers were on peacekeeping duties when they were murdered, just two months after a similar attack in Okuama, Delta State.

In a strongly-worded statement, Tinubu said these “unwarranted attacks” on security forces protecting citizens “stand condemned…





Source: Leadership Newspaper