PICTORIAL: Kalu Pays Condolence Visit To Military In Abia, Says No Justification For Killing Soldiers





The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the 144 Infantry Battalion Headquarters in Asa, Ukwa West local government area of Abia State sequel to the recent brutal murder of three soldiers in Aba town in the State.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, declared that there was no justification for the mindless killing of military personnel on duty by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Kalu, who was accompanied by some members of the House as well as the members of Peace In South-East Project (PISE-P), condemned the act, backing the directives of President Bola Tinubu to the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Pledging the commitment of the Parliament towards enacting laws to improve the welfare of the security personnel, he announced the setting up of a Fund to cater for the families of the fallen security operatives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper