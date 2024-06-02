Troops rescue remaining 8 abducted Kogi varsity students





In a significant breakthrough, troops of the Nigerian Army in synergy with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the South West have successfully rescued 8 more students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State taken hostage by terrorists.

Recall that kidnappers invaded the university around 9 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and abducted many students.

A total of 20 of the abducted students were rescued by security operatives in collaboration with local hunters while the kidnappers killed two of the victims, James Michael Anajuwe and Musa Hussein.

The Army in a statement on Sunday, June 2, 2024, said the rescue operation took place in a dense forest near Oro Ago village in Kwara State.

“The operation, which was initiated following an intense clearance mission by the collaborating troops and security operatives, uncovered the location of the kidnapped students…