BATN Seeks Sustainable Regulation Of Nicotine, Tobacco Products To Achieve Smoke-free Economy





The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) has called for the implementation of sustainable regulation for smokeless nicotine and tobacco products, such as vapour products, to achieve a smoke-free economy in Nigeria.

BATN also advocated that the regulatory framework will encourage adult smokers to switch to smokeless alternatives while it stressed that the recommendations were designed to achieve a smoke-free world.

BAT, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, explained that to realise the harm reduction potential offered by smokeless products, appropriate regulation was required to encourage adult smokers to switch, protect consumers with stringent safety standards and prevent underage access.

To this end, BAT Nigeria proposed four principles for effective and impactful regulation relating to smokeless tobacco and nicotine products such as access to consumer-relevant products, Adult-only Consumer which prohibits the use and sale of smokeless tobacco and nicotine products by and to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper