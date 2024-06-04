BREAKING: Federal Gov’t Offers To Pay Above N60,000, Reaches Agreement With Labour





The Organised Labour and Federal Government have reached a tentative agreement on the new national minimum wage with a resolution to further engage daily for the next one week at the level of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage until a final agreement is reached.

This is as the Federal Government assured the Labour leaders that President Bola Tinubu was committed to paying a new monthly minimum wage above the initial offer of N60,000.

This was disclosed late Monday night at the end of a marathon meeting convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, in furtherance to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of the Organised Labour from the negotiation table.

LEADERSHIP reports that members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier on Monday embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike to press home their demands for a new national minimum…





Source: Leadership Newspaper