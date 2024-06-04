Photos from actress Victoria Nwogu and her heartthrob, Emeka Nwokocha’s wedding





Beautiful and talented Actress Victoria Nwogu and her heartthrob, Emeka Nwokocha the founder of Dudublack Group tied the knot. They had their Civil Wedding at the Ikoyi registry and the traditional marriage ceremony In Owerri.

Their hashtag #VictaminE23 Is such catchy and uplifting theme. Sure seems to have resonated well on the internet. It is always heartwarming to see their long-lasting bond and friendship reflected in shared pictures from their teenage years.

Their Owerri shutdown marriage ceremony was a beautiful celebration of love and culture.

Embracing their state of origin and cultural heritage adds an extra layer of significance to their union. The Oguta Groom’s attire Is from the leading male brand Dudublack Apparel and the beautiful Mbaise bride stunned In traditional outfits from Di.Melange and House of Nikee and Veekeejames respectively. Their stunning outfits definitely had them looking like pure royalty on their special day.

It’s inspiring…