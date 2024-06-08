EFCC Arrests 3 For Spraying Naira Notes At Delta Burial





Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three persons for suspected naira mutilation and abuse.

The suspects are Stanley Ogbolu, 35, Odiaka Sorwu 42 and Kelvin Anyakwu, 42

The suspects were arrested in Asaba, Delta State at a burial ceremony where they were allegedly spraying naira notes on a celebrant.

The anti-graft agency said the arrest followed credible intelligence on the suspects’ involvement in naira abuse.

EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In another development, the Delta Police have arrested suspected armed robbers terrorising Sapele community and where they recovered pistol others illegal items.

Source: Leadership Newspaper