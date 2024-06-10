Anglican Primate Deplores Killing Of Soldiers





Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has condemned the killing of soldiers by some Nigerians across the country, saying that those attacking the Armed Forces of Nigeria are ignorantly attacking the nation.

Ndukuba said recent development on the killing of military personnel in some communities is a subtle way of destroying the nation’s defence architecture.

The primate who made this known yesterday during his Episcopal visit to Maitama and Mpape Missionary Archdeaconries at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Abuja said that there may be agitations in some quarters against authorities, and called for patience from Nigerians.

He also advised the government to uphold fairness, purity, justice, and equity in dealing with every Nigerian, suggesting that dialogues can go a long way in solving many of the country’s issues.

The primate also appealed to the government to consider how some dissident groups are continually recruiting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper