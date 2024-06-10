We will make laws to protect local Industries- Akpabio says after tour of Dangote Refinery





The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Indigenous investors that the National Assembly will make laws to encourage investment and protect local industries.

Akpabio gave the assurance after leading the leadership of the Senate on a guided facility tour of the World largest single-train refinery, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Fertiliser Plant in Lekki, Lagos at the weekend.

The Senate President was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Deputy Leader, Lola Ashiru, Senate Deputy Majority Whip, Nwebonyi Onyekachi, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, Senate Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu and Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga.

Others were Chairmam Senate Committee on Petroleum(Downstream), Ifeanyi Ubah and his Deputy Jide Ipinsagba who is also Chairman, Committe on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tokunbo Abiru who is representing Lagos East which…