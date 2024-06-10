Gov Nwifuru Wants Farmers Affected By Flood Compensated





Ebonyi State governor Francis Nwifuru has called for compensation for farmers whose farmlands and crops were affected by the flood disaster that ravaged the state in recent years.

The governor expressed regret that farmers in the state who suffer losses due to floods don’t receive compensation, adding that the state, being an agrarian state, does suffer the adverse effects of floods.

He spoke at the weekend during the flag-off of African Women in Maritime (NIMAFRICA) and Women International in Shipping and Trading Association in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He promised that his administration would give the Green Marine and Blue Economy all the assistance required to succeed, entrenching them in the state.

Nwifuru, represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, said the state has enough water bodies to harness the rich benefits of the Marine and Blue Economy project, which would create employment.

The leader of Green, Marine, and Blue Economy, Dr Oma Ofordile, the president…





Source: Leadership Newspaper