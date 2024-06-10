Ohanaeze Youths Reject Anti-INEC Protest





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has dissociated itself from a planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood.

A group, the South Unity Youth Coalition had announced a mass protest scheduled for Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, to demand the removal of Professor Yakubu, citing a compromised electoral process under his leadership.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, June 10, 2024, the National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, faulted the ongoing dissent surrounding the 2023 elections.

Nnabuike expressed concern that, “Instead, what we have continued to see is that politicians and some of their paid agents have continued to fan embers of discord in the country owing to the outcome of the elections.

“We have said for the umpteenth time, that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world.

“Our appeal to our brother, His Excellency Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper