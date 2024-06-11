Can Northern Nigeria Soar Above Poverty And Underdevelopment?





Northern Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, where the winds of change beckon, and the possibilities for transformation are vast. Yet, the region grapples with entrenched poverty, limited access to education, and inadequate healthcare. The narrative is not new, but the urgency for change has never been more pronounced.

Two years ago, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics highlighted this stark reality: Northern states rank among the poorest in Nigeria, according to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). The MPI measures various deprivations at the household level in health, education, and standard of living, painting a grim picture of the region’s socio-economic conditions. States such as Sokoto, Taraba, and Jigawa consistently top the list of Nigeria’s poorest, illustrating the depth and breadth of poverty in Northern Nigeria. This enduring poverty is exacerbated by low literacy rates, with many children out of school, and inadequate healthcare services, leading to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper