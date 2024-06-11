Kaduna-Kano Train To Commence Early 2025 – MD NRC





The Kaduna-Kano train service will commence operations in the first quarter of 2025, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria has disclosed.

Okhiria made the revelation during an inspection of the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna due to the recent cases of vandalisation on the corridor.

“The Kaduna-Kano train is coming up, the track has gotten to Makarfi Local Government Area from Kano, and we are hoping that by early next year, people will be able to enjoy our services from Abuja through Kaduna to Kano,” the MD said.

He however lamented the rising cost of diesel and insecurity, which he said have been slowing down their activities and train operations.

Talking about patronage while fielding questions from newsmen, the Managing Director said, “When we started, the patronage was high but after the attack incident in March 2023, things stepped down. We were running 10 trains then but after the incident and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper