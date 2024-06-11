Minister Petitions HOS Over Alleged Sexual Harassment By Perm Sec





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has written a complaint letter to the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, requesting that action should be taken against the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa over alleged sexual harassment of a married female staff, Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun.

The complaint was contained in a letter dated, 27th May 2024, titled; ‘Re: Official Complaint Regarding Sexual Harassment Of Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi By Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa (Permanent Secretary Ministry Of Foreign Affairs).”

The minister in the letter said, “I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa on allegations of sexual harassment.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.

“Please find attached…





Source: Leadership Newspaper